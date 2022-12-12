Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:CLAA) Short Interest Update

Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:CLAA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,200 shares, an increase of 296.2% from the November 15th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

Shares of CLAA stock remained flat at $10.00 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 32,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,355. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.89. Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter valued at $8,932,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,144,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,740,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,984,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,236,000. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II

Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

