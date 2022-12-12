Columbia Asset Management Invests $767,000 in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Columbia Asset Management purchased a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,383 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 121.6% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 206.7% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 220.0% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Parkwood LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.8% in the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 37,037 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on FDX. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of FedEx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $199.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $165.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on FedEx from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.92.

FedEx Stock Performance

FedEx stock traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $174.41. 15,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,794,708. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $266.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.15.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In related news, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at $107,557.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.