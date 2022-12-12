Columbia Asset Management Makes New Investment in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Columbia Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,405 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at about $825,000. Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.6% during the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $118.72. The stock had a trading volume of 89,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,555,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.93 and a twelve month high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 86.71% and a net margin of 29.27%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.36%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on QCOM. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $120.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.27.

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,996 shares of company stock worth $4,489,834 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

