Columbia Asset Management Purchases New Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Columbia Asset Management purchased a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 57,044 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $11,231,000. Visa accounts for about 2.8% of Columbia Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of V. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,717,000. Markel Corp grew its position in Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Visa by 11.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 384,937 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $85,367,000 after acquiring an additional 38,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Visa by 33.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,091 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.00.

Insider Activity at Visa

Visa Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V stock traded up $3.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $212.07. The company had a trading volume of 61,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,582,212. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $235.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.09.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

Visa declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading

