Columbia Asset Management Takes $1.39 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Columbia Asset Management bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 344.2% during the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 9,592 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 4.4% in the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.0% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,828,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.71.

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 1.4 %

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and stock traded up $5.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $365.99. 20,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,907,404. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $231.87 and a one year high of $375.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $352.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $327.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $347.76 billion, a PE ratio of 54.20, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total value of $49,934,778.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,624,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,666,555,618.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total transaction of $49,934,778.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,624,546 shares in the company, valued at $34,666,555,618.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny purchased 29,992,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 620,386 shares of company stock worth $212,234,083. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.