Columbia Asset Management Takes $2.20 Million Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Columbia Asset Management acquired a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 42,094 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Shell during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,548,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Shell by 34.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 83,651 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after buying an additional 21,456 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA grew its holdings in Shell by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 246,454 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,887,000 after acquiring an additional 37,104 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 360,755 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,864,000 after purchasing an additional 57,075 shares during the period. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shell by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 285,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,903,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 7.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shell Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE SHEL traded up $0.83 on Monday, reaching $56.44. The company had a trading volume of 41,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,151,538. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.73 and its 200 day moving average is $53.44. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $41.23 and a 52-week high of $61.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.69.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.10). Shell had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The firm had revenue of $98.76 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on SHEL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.67) to GBX 2,987 ($36.42) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.36) to GBX 2,950 ($35.97) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,860 ($34.87) to GBX 2,922 ($35.63) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Grupo Santander downgraded Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,161.63.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

