Columbia Asset Management Takes $6.90 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Columbia Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 131,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,903,000. Pfizer comprises approximately 1.8% of Columbia Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,801,210,000 after buying an additional 13,790,348 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,854,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,850,442,000 after buying an additional 2,037,373 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Pfizer by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,978,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,511,675,000 after purchasing an additional 467,468 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 13.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Pfizer by 28.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,391,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,246,359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,537,621 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.47.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.09. The stock had a trading volume of 207,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,488,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.42. The stock has a market cap of $292.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.44 and a 1-year high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

