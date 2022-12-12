Columbia Asset Management Takes $629,000 Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Columbia Asset Management bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth $1,481,000. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.2% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 19,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 42.3% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 39.8% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ AZN traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.37. 77,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,753,968. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $214.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.54. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $52.65 and a 12-month high of $71.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.36.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on AstraZeneca from £120 ($146.32) to £118 ($143.88) in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AstraZeneca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 120 ($1.46) to GBX 118 ($1.44) in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9,176.44.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

