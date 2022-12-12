Columbia Asset Management Takes Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Columbia Asset Management bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 43,445 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,622 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 7,473 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $858,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 22,990 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 141,888 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 142,699 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WBA shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.46.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

WBA traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.50. 108,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,049,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.73. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.39 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.96.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.17 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.40%.

Insider Transactions at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $660,977.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,993.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $660,977.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,993.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $414,077.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,944.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

