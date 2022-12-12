Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Shares Down 5.6%

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.67 and last traded at $2.68. Approximately 10,683 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,668,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SID has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bradesco Corretora downgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Bank of America downgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 283.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 10,932 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 724.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 17,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,355 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 1,561.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 14,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

See Also

