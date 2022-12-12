Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Shares Down 5.6%

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.67 and last traded at $2.68. Approximately 10,683 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,668,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SID has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bradesco Corretora downgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Bank of America downgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.97.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (SID)
- What To Expect From The Q4 Earnings Reporting Season
- Two Blue Chip Health Companies The Institutions Are Buying
- Here’s What to Expect for the S&P 500 in 2023
- Can Bilibili be the Chinese Version of YouTube?
- Can Cano Health Recover From the Recent Sell-Off?
Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.