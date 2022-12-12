Compound Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $17.59 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. One Compound token can now be bought for approximately $38.91 or 0.00226806 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a market capitalization of $282.76 million and approximately $17.59 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Compound has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00120952 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005843 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00056260 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00038783 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000369 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000195 BTC.

About Compound

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 37.43843304 USD and is down -5.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 312 active market(s) with $15,551,391.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.