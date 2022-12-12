CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD) Shares Down 3.2%

CompuMed, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMPD – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.00 and last traded at $3.00. 5,612 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 480% from the average session volume of 967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.

CompuMed Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 million, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.89.

About CompuMed

CompuMed, Inc, an enterprise telemedicine solutions company, provides clinical care services for patients and medical facilities. It offers telecardiology and teleradiology services that provide real-time access to U.S. Board-Certified specialists through cloud-based technology and integrated medical devices to medical facilities worldwide.

