Concordium (CCD) Trading Down 8.2% Over Last 7 Days

Concordium (CCD) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. One Concordium coin can now be bought for $0.0092 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Concordium has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. Concordium has a total market cap of $54.15 million and approximately $602,831.42 worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Concordium Profile

Concordium launched on June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 11,508,563,913 coins and its circulating supply is 5,883,239,173 coins. The official message board for Concordium is medium.com/concordium. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Concordium is www.concordium.com.

Buying and Selling Concordium

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium is an open-source, permissionless and decentralized blockchain with a built-in user identity. Concordium supports regulatory compliance, allowing businesses to harness the power of blockchain technology.The CCD is the native token of the Concordium blockchain platform. Fundamentally, the CCD serves to pay for the network fees. These fees are earned by the validator nodes (bakers and finalizers) to process transactions and secure the network. Bakers must stake CCD amounts to take part in the consensus.”

