Concordium Self Reported Market Cap Tops $53.98 Million (CCD)

Concordium (CCD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 12th. One Concordium coin can now be purchased for $0.0092 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges. Concordium has a market cap of $53.98 million and approximately $594,119.46 worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Concordium has traded down 10.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Concordium Profile

Concordium launched on June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 11,508,563,913 coins and its circulating supply is 5,883,239,173 coins. The official website for Concordium is www.concordium.com. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Concordium is medium.com/concordium.

Buying and Selling Concordium

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium is an open-source, permissionless and decentralized blockchain with a built-in user identity. Concordium supports regulatory compliance, allowing businesses to harness the power of blockchain technology.The CCD is the native token of the Concordium blockchain platform. Fundamentally, the CCD serves to pay for the network fees. These fees are earned by the validator nodes (bakers and finalizers) to process transactions and secure the network. Bakers must stake CCD amounts to take part in the consensus.”

