Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Price Target Lowered to C$5.25 at CIBC

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$7.00 to C$5.25 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CTS. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Eight Capital lowered their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Converge Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$8.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$9.69.

Get Converge Technology Solutions alerts:

Converge Technology Solutions Price Performance

Converge Technology Solutions stock traded up C$0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$4.88. The stock had a trading volume of 506,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,439. The stock has a market cap of C$1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 28.71. Converge Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of C$3.60 and a 52 week high of C$12.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.54.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions ( TSE:CTS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$603.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$614.67 million. Research analysts predict that Converge Technology Solutions will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions for corporate and government institutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.