Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Acquires 573 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 573 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.2% of Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.5% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
JPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $126.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.63.
Insiders Place Their Bets
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $132.74. The stock had a trading volume of 60,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,928,403. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $389.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $169.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.72.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.74 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 33.78%.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.
