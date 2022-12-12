Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises about 1.1% of Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. S&T Bank PA lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% during the second quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 4,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.5% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.8% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Indie Asset Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.3% during the first quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPS traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $180.32. 25,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,221,769. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.33. The company has a market cap of $155.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.65%.

UPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.87.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

