Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Has $1.11 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,861 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE NKE traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $110.22. 66,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,529,550. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.55 and its 200-day moving average is $104.99. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $171.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.14.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on NIKE from $120.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $110.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Cowen boosted their price target on NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 price objective on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.43.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

