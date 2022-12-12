Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 521 shares during the quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,805,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,942,456,000 after buying an additional 2,618,810 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,457,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,179,851,000 after buying an additional 1,840,496 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,300,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,393,153,000 after purchasing an additional 190,720 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,223,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,068,742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,052,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,172,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $1,195,780.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,693.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $1,195,780.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,693.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $650,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,983,130.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,301 shares of company stock worth $2,368,658. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE USB traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.81. The stock had a trading volume of 51,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,108,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $38.39 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.50. The firm has a market cap of $63.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 45.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on USB shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.47.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

