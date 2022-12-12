Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Has $1.84 Million Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Win Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 51.8% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter worth $31,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter worth $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 529.5% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 304.9% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Shares of NYSE TAP traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.18. 3,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,475,208. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.04. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $42.60 and a twelve month high of $60.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

