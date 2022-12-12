Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. AutoZone makes up approximately 1.4% of Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 368.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,242,000 after purchasing an additional 323,536 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 13.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,188,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,495,000 after purchasing an additional 144,984 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 56.0% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 164,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,742,000 after purchasing an additional 58,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 24.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 224,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,557,000 after purchasing an additional 43,840 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of AZO stock traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2,456.69. 671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,896. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,703.32 and a 12 month high of $2,610.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,419.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,243.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $24.82 by $2.63. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 69.45%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $25.69 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 124.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,360.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,550.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,450.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,792.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,334.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,568.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total value of $3,675,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.06, for a total transaction of $4,515,126.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,931.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 528 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,709 shares of company stock worth $80,143,400 in the last 90 days. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AutoZone

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Featured Stories

