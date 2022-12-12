Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 425.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1,042.9% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 80.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.14.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD traded down $1.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $107.27. 11,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,056,819. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.54 and a 12 month high of $111.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.41 and a 200-day moving average of $82.23.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $5.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 65.26%. On average, equities analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 21.89 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.00%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Steel Dynamics

In related news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $272,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,034,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $272,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,034,888.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total transaction of $2,129,181.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 701,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,618,650.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

