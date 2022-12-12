Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,945,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Republic Services by 19.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Republic Services by 1.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,599,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,388,000 after buying an additional 28,305 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,028,000. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in Republic Services by 51.0% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 10,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 3,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Republic Services by 1.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 58.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RSG traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $136.30. 2,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,856. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.72. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $113.57 and a one year high of $149.17. The stock has a market cap of $43.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.67.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RSG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Republic Services from $143.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.63.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

