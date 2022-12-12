Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAYX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Paychex by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 40,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,804,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Paychex Price Performance

PAYX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on Paychex to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.42.

NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $120.46. The stock had a trading volume of 5,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,773,747. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.66 and a 52 week high of $141.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 44.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.60%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

