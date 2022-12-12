Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Short Interest Update

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,323,400 shares, an increase of 301.6% from the November 15th total of 1,325,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 101.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CJREF has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$4.50 to C$2.50 in a report on Monday, October 24th. TD Securities downgraded Corus Entertainment from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$3.40 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday. Cormark downgraded Corus Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, CIBC lowered Corus Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.46.

Corus Entertainment Stock Performance

Corus Entertainment stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.56. 2,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,999. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $305.87 million, a PE ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.58. Corus Entertainment has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $4.43.

Corus Entertainment Cuts Dividend

About Corus Entertainment

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.0436 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Corus Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.95%.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 33 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

