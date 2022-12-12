Cosmos Market Capitalization Achieves $2.74 Billion (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 12th. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $2.74 billion and approximately $106.11 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for $9.58 or 0.00055823 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00075368 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000361 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001269 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00009501 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00024319 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001478 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004990 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000155 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000245 BTC.
Cosmos Profile
ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network.
Buying and Selling Cosmos
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.