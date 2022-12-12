Cosmos Market Capitalization Achieves $2.74 Billion (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 12th. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $2.74 billion and approximately $106.11 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for $9.58 or 0.00055823 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00075368 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001269 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00009501 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00024319 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001478 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004990 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains.The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

