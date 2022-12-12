Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) was upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

COUP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays cut their target price on Coupa Software from $59.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. William Blair downgraded shares of Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coupa Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.11.

Coupa Software Stock Performance

Shares of COUP stock traded up $16.55 on Monday, hitting $78.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,827,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,255,212. Coupa Software has a fifty-two week low of $40.29 and a fifty-two week high of $166.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.53 and its 200-day moving average is $61.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of -17.12 and a beta of 1.35.

Insider Transactions at Coupa Software

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $217.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.31 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 43.73% and a negative return on equity of 24.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $534,498.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,700,538.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coupa Software news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $534,498.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,700,538.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 3,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total transaction of $241,029.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,851.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,437 shares of company stock worth $1,205,646. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Coupa Software

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Coupa Software by 6.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Coupa Software by 153.4% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Coupa Software in the first quarter valued at $226,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 3.2% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 1st quarter worth about $1,122,000.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

