Cowen Boosts Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $225.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Cowen to $225.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.29% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $235.00 to $223.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Workday from $211.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.67.

Workday Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY traded up $3.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $172.69. The stock had a trading volume of 39,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,671,309. The stock has a market cap of $44.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.70 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $152.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Workday has a 1 year low of $128.72 and a 1 year high of $284.61.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Workday will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Workday declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 29th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Workday news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $846,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 2,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total value of $313,113.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,502,671.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $846,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,974 shares of company stock worth $19,605,109 over the last ninety days. 21.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workday

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its holdings in Workday by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 5,807 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

