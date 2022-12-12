Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Now Covered by Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CEQP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Crestwood Equity Partners Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CEQP stock opened at $27.64 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $32.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.56 and a beta of 2.54.

Crestwood Equity Partners Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 1,048.00%.

In other news, major shareholder Energy Corp Chord sold 11,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $304,494,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,585,668 shares in the company, valued at $256,033,192.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crestwood Equity Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 71.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 28.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 30.2% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,333 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.81% of the company’s stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

Featured Articles

