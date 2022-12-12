CRH (NYSE:CRH) Price Target Cut to €48.00

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €50.00 ($52.63) to €48.00 ($50.53) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CRH. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on CRH from €50.00 ($52.63) to €48.00 ($50.53) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on CRH in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CRH presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.00.
CRH Stock Up 0.9 %
CRH stock opened at $39.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.79. CRH has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $54.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.38.
CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.
