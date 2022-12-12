Critical Survey: PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) versus Jeffs’ Brands (NASDAQ:JFBR)

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) and Jeffs’ Brands (NASDAQ:JFBR – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PLBY Group and Jeffs’ Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PLBY Group $246.57 million 0.74 -$77.68 million ($7.04) -0.57 Jeffs’ Brands N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Jeffs’ Brands has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PLBY Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PLBY Group -110.70% -8.49% -3.67% Jeffs’ Brands N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for PLBY Group and Jeffs’ Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PLBY Group 0 1 5 0 2.83 Jeffs’ Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

PLBY Group presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 199.25%. Given PLBY Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PLBY Group is more favorable than Jeffs’ Brands.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.8% of PLBY Group shares are held by institutional investors. 30.0% of PLBY Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PLBY Group beats Jeffs’ Brands on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PLBY Group

PLBY Group, Inc. operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as products that enhance sexual experience, lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimates, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance. The company offers its products under its flagship brand, Playboy. It also owns and operates digital commerce retail platforms, such as Playboy.com, HoneyBirdette.com, Yandy.com, and LoversStores.com; and Honey Birdette and Lovers retail stores. In addition, the company licenses content for programming on Playboy television; trademarks under multi-year arrangements with consumer products, online gaming, and location-based entertainment businesses; and programming content to cable television operators and direct-to-home satellite television operators. Further, its business covers the subscription sale of PlayboyPlus.com and Playboy.tv, which are online content platforms. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Jeffs’ Brands

Jeffs' Brands Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates online stores for the sale of various consumer products on the Amazon online marketplace in the United States and the European Union. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

