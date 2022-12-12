Cronos (CRO) Price Reaches $0.0619 on Top Exchanges

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. Cronos has a total market cap of $1.56 billion and $16.14 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cronos has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Cronos token can now be purchased for about $0.0619 or 0.00000363 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cronos Profile

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

