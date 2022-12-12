CyberDragon Gold 1-Day Volume Hits $124,494.11 (GOLD)

CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. CyberDragon Gold has a market cap of $2.53 billion and $124,494.11 worth of CyberDragon Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberDragon Gold token can now be purchased for about $0.0092 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CyberDragon Gold has traded down 23.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About CyberDragon Gold

CyberDragon Gold’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2021. CyberDragon Gold’s total supply is 1,785,482,245 tokens. CyberDragon Gold’s official message board is binary-x.medium.com. CyberDragon Gold’s official website is game.binaryx.pro. CyberDragon Gold’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CyberDragon Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BinaryX is a crypto game platform listed on Binance and Gate.io. Currently, BinaryX is running a game called CyberDragon which was developed from scratch (https://www.binaryx.pro/). BinaryX is a large on-chain online game platform on BNB Chain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberDragon Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberDragon Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberDragon Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

