CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $126,808.80

CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. During the last week, CyberDragon Gold has traded down 24.7% against the US dollar. CyberDragon Gold has a total market cap of $2.53 billion and $126,808.80 worth of CyberDragon Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberDragon Gold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $909.32 or 0.05337228 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.59 or 0.00508222 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,130.06 or 0.30110734 BTC.

CyberDragon Gold Profile

CyberDragon Gold’s launch date was August 23rd, 2021. CyberDragon Gold’s total supply is 1,785,482,245 tokens. CyberDragon Gold’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CyberDragon Gold is game.binaryx.pro. The official message board for CyberDragon Gold is binary-x.medium.com.

CyberDragon Gold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BinaryX is a crypto game platform listed on Binance and Gate.io. Currently, BinaryX is running a game called CyberDragon which was developed from scratch (https://www.binaryx.pro/). BinaryX is a large on-chain online game platform on BNB Chain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberDragon Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberDragon Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberDragon Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

