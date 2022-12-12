Datatec Limited (OTCMKTS:DTTLY) Short Interest Up 1,100.0% in November

Datatec Limited (OTCMKTS:DTTLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 1,100.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS DTTLY remained flat at $3.66 during trading hours on Monday. 8 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,053. Datatec has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $5.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.32.

Datatec Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and communication technology (ICT) solutions and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Westcon International; Logicalis; and Corporate and Management Consulting. The Westcon International segment distributes cyber security, network infrastructure, unified collaboration products, data center solutions, channel support services, and financing/leasing solutions for ICT customers.

