Datatec Limited (OTCMKTS:DTTLY) Short Interest Up 1,100.0% in November

Datatec Limited (OTCMKTS:DTTLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 1,100.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Datatec Price Performance
OTCMKTS DTTLY remained flat at $3.66 during trading hours on Monday. 8 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,053. Datatec has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $5.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.32.
Datatec Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Datatec (DTTLY)
- What To Expect From The Q4 Earnings Reporting Season
- Two Blue Chip Health Companies The Institutions Are Buying
- Here’s What to Expect for the S&P 500 in 2023
- Can Bilibili be the Chinese Version of YouTube?
- Can Cano Health Recover From the Recent Sell-Off?
Receive News & Ratings for Datatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.