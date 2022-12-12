Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Director Sells $96,224.64 in Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) Director Julie Papanek Grant sold 4,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $96,224.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,942,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Julie Papanek Grant also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 1st, Julie Papanek Grant sold 5,000 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $108,750.00.
- On Tuesday, November 1st, Julie Papanek Grant sold 5,000 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $100,200.00.
- On Monday, October 3rd, Julie Papanek Grant sold 5,000 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $100,300.00.
- On Wednesday, September 21st, Julie Papanek Grant sold 613,603 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $11,382,335.65.
- On Monday, September 19th, Julie Papanek Grant sold 76,725 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total transaction of $1,578,233.25.
- On Thursday, September 15th, Julie Papanek Grant sold 51,281 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $1,171,770.85.
- On Tuesday, September 13th, Julie Papanek Grant sold 87,647 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $2,138,586.80.
NASDAQ DAWN traded down $0.53 on Monday, hitting $19.97. 474,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,172. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.29. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.44 and a twelve month high of $28.35.
Several equities research analysts have commented on DAWN shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.
