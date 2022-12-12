Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Director Sells $96,224.64 in Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) Director Julie Papanek Grant sold 4,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $96,224.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,942,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Julie Papanek Grant also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 1st, Julie Papanek Grant sold 5,000 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $108,750.00.

On Tuesday, November 1st, Julie Papanek Grant sold 5,000 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $100,200.00.

On Monday, October 3rd, Julie Papanek Grant sold 5,000 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $100,300.00.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Julie Papanek Grant sold 613,603 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $11,382,335.65.

On Monday, September 19th, Julie Papanek Grant sold 76,725 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total transaction of $1,578,233.25.

On Thursday, September 15th, Julie Papanek Grant sold 51,281 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $1,171,770.85.

On Tuesday, September 13th, Julie Papanek Grant sold 87,647 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $2,138,586.80.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ DAWN traded down $0.53 on Monday, hitting $19.97. 474,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,172. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.29. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.44 and a twelve month high of $28.35.

Institutional Trading of Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 38,681 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 469.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,041,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,955 shares in the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,012,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,094,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,962,000 after acquiring an additional 53,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DAWN shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

