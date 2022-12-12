DEI Price Hits $0.36 on Major Exchanges (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. One DEI token can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00002117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DEI has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion and approximately $33,893.10 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DEI has traded down 20% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $76.02 or 0.00442459 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00021672 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001186 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00018563 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI Token Profile

DEI (CRYPTO:DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

