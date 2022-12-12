Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $48.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Delek Logistics Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Delek Logistics Partners Stock Performance

DKL stock opened at $44.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 2.15. Delek Logistics Partners has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $64.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.26.

Delek Logistics Partners Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This is a boost from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.84%. Delek Logistics Partners’s payout ratio is currently 108.79%.

In other news, Chairman Ezra Uzi Yemin sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total transaction of $56,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 266,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,946,553.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 38,859 shares of company stock valued at $2,181,893 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Delek Logistics Partners

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. 10.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Pipelines and Transportation, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, and Investment in Pipeline Joint Ventures. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and refined products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

See Also

