Dero (DERO) Price Tops $3.78 on Major Exchanges

Dero (DERO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 12th. One Dero coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.78 or 0.00022231 BTC on major exchanges. Dero has a market cap of $49.59 million and approximately $67,271.91 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dero has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17,017.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.10 or 0.00441314 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00022364 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.92 or 0.00886835 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00107511 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.63 or 0.00620745 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005862 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.99 or 0.00270255 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,107,034 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dero’s official website is dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io.

Dero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

