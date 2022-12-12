Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Short Interest Update

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a growth of 365.2% from the November 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Destiny Media Technologies Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of DSNY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.70. 6,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,413. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.94 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.60. Destiny Media Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $1.33.

About Destiny Media Technologies

Destiny Media Technologies Inc develops technologies that enable the distribution of digital media files in a streaming or digital download format over the Internet. It offers Play MPE that distributes promotional content, including broadcast quality audio, video, images, promotional information, and other digital content from music labels and artists to broadcasting professionals, music curators, and music reviewers to discover, download, broadcast and review the content; and Play MPE Player for music curators to review and download content through web-based player or mobile player apps.

