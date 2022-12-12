Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Short Interest Update

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a growth of 365.2% from the November 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Destiny Media Technologies Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of DSNY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.70. 6,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,413. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.94 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.60. Destiny Media Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $1.33.
About Destiny Media Technologies
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Destiny Media Technologies (DSNY)
- Three Small-Cap Biotech Stocks to Consider Now
- Two Blue Chip Health Companies The Institutions Are Buying
- What To Expect From The Q4 Earnings Reporting Season
- Here’s What to Expect for the S&P 500 in 2023
- Can Bilibili be the Chinese Version of YouTube?
Receive News & Ratings for Destiny Media Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destiny Media Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.