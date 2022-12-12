Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Short Interest Down 96.6% in November

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 96.6% from the November 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on DLAKY shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised Deutsche Lufthansa from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from €8.00 ($8.42) to €8.50 ($8.95) in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Deutsche Lufthansa from €8.50 ($8.95) to €9.50 ($10.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

Deutsche Lufthansa Stock Performance

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $8.10. 23,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,446. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of -57.86 and a beta of 1.17. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $8.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 0.24%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

Further Reading

