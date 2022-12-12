Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Rating Increased to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DLAKY. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa to a reduce rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from €8.50 ($8.95) to €9.50 ($10.00) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Lufthansa has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.33.

Deutsche Lufthansa Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DLAKY opened at $8.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -57.50 and a beta of 1.17. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $8.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Deutsche Lufthansa ( OTCMKTS:DLAKY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 1.99%. On average, equities analysts expect that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

