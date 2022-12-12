DeversiFi (DVF) Market Capitalization Tops $58.19 Million

DeversiFi (DVF) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 12th. One DeversiFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00003417 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeversiFi has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. DeversiFi has a market capitalization of $58.19 million and $6,103.09 worth of DeversiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $901.14 or 0.05291694 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.40 or 0.00507346 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,119.18 or 0.30060981 BTC.

About DeversiFi

DeversiFi’s genesis date was March 10th, 2021. DeversiFi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,147,148 coins. The Reddit community for DeversiFi is https://reddit.com/r/Deversifi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeversiFi’s official Twitter account is @deversifi and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeversiFi’s official website is deversifi.com/token/tokenomics.

DeversiFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rhino.fi is a frictionless multi-chain platform designed to give users access to all the best-decentralised finance (DeFi) opportunities in one place.Rhino.fi is self-custodial, meaning only users can access the tokens they deposit to rhino.fi.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeversiFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeversiFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeversiFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

