Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 211,456 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 24,608 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $11,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DVN. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,000,119 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,267,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,138 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 276.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,373,320 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $143,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,220 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $85,234,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,206,111 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $189,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,322 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $391,657.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,252,980.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

DVN stock opened at $59.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.38. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $35.55 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.95.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 53.17% and a net margin of 33.01%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DVN shares. Argus upped their price target on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Devon Energy from $96.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on Devon Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.11.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.