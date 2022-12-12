Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 4,300 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,300 ($52.43) price target on Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DGE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a GBX 5,430 ($66.21) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,950 ($48.16) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 4,160 ($50.73) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 3,350 ($40.85) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 4,550 ($55.48) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,166 ($50.80).

DGE opened at GBX 3,743 ($45.64) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.53. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,282.50 ($40.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,110 ($50.12). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,689.82 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,706.89. The stock has a market cap of £85.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,673.57.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,622 ($44.17) per share, for a total transaction of £8,258.16 ($10,069.70).

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

