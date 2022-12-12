Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTGI) Short Interest Down 76.3% in November

Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTGI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a drop of 76.3% from the November 15th total of 32,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 248,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Digerati Technologies Price Performance

Digerati Technologies stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.10. The company had a trading volume of 97,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,362. Digerati Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $14.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.11.

Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 million. Digerati Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.17% and a negative return on equity of 4.00%.

About Digerati Technologies

Digerati Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet-based telephony products and services through its cloud application platform and session-based communication network in the United States. The company offers Internet broadband, fiber, mobile broadband, and cloud WAN solutions; cloud communication services, including fully hosted IP/PBX, mobile applications, Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) transport, SIP trunking, call center applications, auto attendant, voice and web conferencing, call recording, messaging, voicemail to email conversion, integrated mobility applications, and customized VoIP services; and remote network monitoring, data backup, and disaster recovery services, as well as enterprise-class data and connectivity solutions, such as cloud WAN (wide area network) or software-defined WAN, fiber, mobile broadband, and Ethernet over copper services.

