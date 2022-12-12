Digipath, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Digipath, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 84.7% from the November 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Digipath Price Performance
Shares of Digipath stock remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 39,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,198. Digipath has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.04. The stock has a market cap of $724,213.60, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01.
About Digipath
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Digipath (DIGP)
- Three Small-Cap Biotech Stocks to Consider Now
- Two Blue Chip Health Companies The Institutions Are Buying
- What To Expect From The Q4 Earnings Reporting Season
- Here’s What to Expect for the S&P 500 in 2023
- Can Bilibili be the Chinese Version of YouTube?
Receive News & Ratings for Digipath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digipath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.