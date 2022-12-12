Digipath, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Digipath, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 84.7% from the November 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Digipath Price Performance

Shares of Digipath stock remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 39,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,198. Digipath has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.04. The stock has a market cap of $724,213.60, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01.

About Digipath

Digipath, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cannabis and hemp lab testing services in Las Vegas to Nevada licensed medical marijuana enterprises. It also provides testing, cannabis education and training, and cannabis news coverage to the cannabis industry. The company operates as a testing laboratory facility for cannabis, cannabis infused products, hemp, and other botanical nutraceuticals to serve growers, dispensaries, caregivers, producers, patients, and end users of cannabis and botanical products.

