Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.36-$0.39 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $180.00 million-$190.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $203.37 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on APPS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Digital Turbine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Digital Turbine from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Digital Turbine from $60.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Digital Turbine currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS opened at $16.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.36. Digital Turbine has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $70.52.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter worth $174,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,208 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Digital Turbine in the first quarter valued at $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.

