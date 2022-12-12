Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) PT Raised to C$90.00

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by National Bank Financial from C$88.00 to C$90.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DLMAF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$80.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$86.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$88.50 to C$94.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $90.22.

Dollarama Trading Down 2.3 %

OTCMKTS:DLMAF opened at $61.39 on Thursday. Dollarama has a 1 year low of $45.95 and a 1 year high of $64.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.59 and a 200-day moving average of $59.12.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of July 31, 2022, it operated 1,444 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

